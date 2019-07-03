Bell State Bank & Trust Has Boosted Centurylink (CTL) Stake By $474,397; Ashford Capital Management Decreased American Software (AMSWA) Holding By $1.11 Million

Bell State Bank & Trust increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 79.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bell State Bank & Trust acquired 43,127 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock declined 25.51%. The Bell State Bank & Trust holds 97,316 shares with $1.17 million value, up from 54,189 last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $12.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 12.24M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased American Software Inc. (AMSWA) stake by 60.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 101,000 shares as American Software Inc. (AMSWA)’s stock rose 14.68%. The Ashford Capital Management Inc holds 64,600 shares with $772,000 value, down from 165,600 last quarter. American Software Inc. now has $417.69 million valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 19,835 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 1.75% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 17/04/2018 – Logility University Offers Education and Certification Courses to Accelerate Supply Chain Optimization and Retail Planning Excellence; 10/04/2018 – C&A Mexico Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda Cloud Platform for Agile Decision Making and Increased Speed-to-Market; 18/04/2018 – Demand Management Recipient of the Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Award; 09/05/2018 – Griffith Foods Expands Global Roll-out of Logility Voyager Solutions; Realizes Significant Service and Inventory lmprovements; 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey; 16/05/2018 – American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Demand Solutions Receives Coveted Recognition from lnbound Logistics Magazine; 15/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Named to the 2018 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 18/04/2018 – Demand Management Recipient of the Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Award

Analysts await American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMSWA’s profit will be $1.87 million for 55.96 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by American Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CenturyLink had 20 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Moffett Nathanson. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, February 14 to “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Sell”. Bank of America maintained the shares of CTL in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 15 by CFRA. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 5. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CTL in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold” rating. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Guggenheim.

