Bell State Bank & Trust Raised Its Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Stake by $788,880 as Share Value Declined; As Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Market Value Rose, Holder Rex Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $425,000

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 563,469 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 19,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 66,292 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 46,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 3.46 million shares traded or 105.83% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 23/03/2018 – MAGYAR TELEKOM TAVKOZLESI NYRT MTEL.BU : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 580 HUF FROM 560 HUF; 14/05/2018 – Marks & Spencer Target Cut to 300p From 400p by HSBC; 25/04/2018 – Ex-Currency Boss at HSBC Hopes to Be Rescued by Three-Legged Dog; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg Brexit: HSBC is reviewing operations in a quarter of the 67 countries in which it operates, sources say…; 09/05/2018 – Gulf News: Saudi fund hires HSBC’s local head of asset management; 05/04/2018 – Ex-HSBC Worker Falciani Released Without Bail by Spanish Judge; 24/05/2018 – INDIA APPELLATE TRIBUNAL TO HEAR RCOM PLEA IN HSBC CASE MAY 29; 02/04/2018 – HSBC estimates in the long run, the new tax reforms could add about 40 basis-points to India’s economic growth; 07/03/2018 – GAS NATURAL GAS.MC : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 20.5 EUROS FROM 18.3 EUROS; 09/05/2018 – ERSTE GROUP BANK AG ERST.Vl : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 33,433 shares to 5,381 shares, valued at $560,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,575 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04 million and $120.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.64 million for 19.66 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

