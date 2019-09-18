Bell State Bank & Trust Lifted Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $406,752; As Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) Market Value Rose, British Columbia Investment Management Has Decreased Position

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) by 26.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 50,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 141,482 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, down from 192,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 180,819 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q EPS 16c; 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS GARTH RITCHIE AND KARL VON ROHR BECOME PRESIDENTS –JOHN CRYAN AND MARCUS SCHENCK TO LEAVE THE BANK; 06/03/2018 – Heat Magazine: EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Crosby opens up about Joshua Ritchie romance; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS €35+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN MOERDIJK, NLD AUCTION; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank: Global Markets Chief Garth Ritchie Is Made Sole Head of Investment Bank; 08/04/2018 – DB’S RITCHIE IS SAID TO TAKE OVER INVESTMENT BANKING: HB; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 17C; 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO NAME VON ROHR, RITCHIE DEPUTIES: HB; 15/03/2018 – US$57+ million of equipment sold at Ritchie Bros. auction in Fort Worth, TX

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 12,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 26,325 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $858,000, up from 13,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 2.83M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 96,295 shares to 137,844 shares, valued at $9.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 113,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. RBA’s profit will be $22.56M for 45.81 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Tops Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 09, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Pay A 0.5% Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Costco Wholesale, Foot Locker, Cott, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, BlackRock Capital Investment, and MGP Ingredients â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cacti Asset Limited Co owns 14,790 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc, a New York-based fund reported 5.56M shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 1.23M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Baillie Gifford & has 2.04 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co reported 9,580 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr Incorporated owns 80,000 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Investment Techs has invested 0.1% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Syntal Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Kepos LP stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability has 12,996 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Service Automobile Association reported 563,234 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated reported 774 shares. Sequent Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.9% or 38,236 shares. Liberty Cap Inc has 77,559 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $444.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 27,456 shares to 42,290 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fastenal (FAST) August Sales Consistent With Market Pattern – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Forty Seven, Inc. Granted Fast Track Designation for Magrolimab (5F9) for the Treatment of Myelodysplastic Syndrome and Acute Myeloid Leukemia – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AstraZeneca’s Farxiga Gets Fast Track Tag for Renal Outcome – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Recent IPO In The Market’s Hottest Sector – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Really Going to Drive Carvana’s Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Ancius Michael J bought 1,000 shares worth $28,990.