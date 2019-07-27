Bell State Bank & Trust Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $2.89 Million as Share Value Rose; As Arista Networks (ANET) Stock Rose, Shareholder Wetherby Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 7,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 24,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $272.98. About 674,600 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Rev $472.5M; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 56.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 24,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,244 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, down from 43,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,722 shares to 16,922 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,900 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 19.39% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.65 per share. ANET’s profit will be $150.94 million for 34.64 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stack Financial Mgmt Inc accumulated 519,314 shares. Moreover, Northside Capital Ltd Com has 1.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hutchinson Cap Management Ca owns 82,515 shares or 2.93% of their US portfolio. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.43% stake. 30,998 are held by Orleans Capital Corporation La. Anchor Advisors Ltd reported 260,904 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Weatherstone Cap Mgmt invested in 4,449 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 19.59 million shares. Cambridge reported 725,952 shares stake. Cibc Markets has invested 0.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3,260 are held by Windsor Cap Ltd Llc. Monroe Commercial Bank & Tru Mi holds 20,409 shares. Granite Prtn Llc owns 257,388 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Zacks Invest Mngmt owns 979,339 shares. Moreover, Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc has 0.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 381,704 shares.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 23,601 shares to 160,722 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 43,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.