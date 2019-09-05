Bell State Bank & Trust Has Decreased Its Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $3.28 Million as Valuation Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Allstate Decreased Stake by $770,175

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 4,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 361,614 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.69M, down from 365,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $209.19. About 19.22M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 11/05/2018 – Aluminum is used in most of Apple’s popular products, including the iPhone, iPad and iMac; 08/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Apple is said to work on touchless control, curved iPhone screen; 29/05/2018 – NEW ZEALAND REGULATOR WARNS APPLE FOR MISLEADING CONSUMERS; 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music reportedly has 40M paying subscribers; 07/03/2018 – Jamf Healthcare Listener Added to Epic’s App Orchard to Deliver the Ultimate Patient Experience; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Dutch Rmbs Notes To Be Issued By Green Apple 2018-1 Nhg B.V; 03/04/2018 – FOR APPLE INC, THE MEAN PAY GAP IN THE UK IS 5 PERCENT LOWER FOR WOMEN AND THE MEDIAN PAY GAP IS 2 PERCENT IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN IN 2017; 03/04/2018 – U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 77,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 10,955 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, down from 88,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.83. About 19.60M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/04/2018 – PFIZER’S MYLOTARG WITH DAUNORUBICIN & CYTARABINE APPROVED BY EU; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX; 18/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS – URGES PFIZER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 7 FOR CORPORATE POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 09/05/2018 – PFE SAYS UNIT EXPERIENCED CONSTRAINTS AFFECTING EPIPEN SUPPLY; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF RENAL CELL CARCINOMA RECURRENCE AFTER SURGERY; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – RESULTS SHOWED ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT WITH LYRICA 14 MG/KG/DAY RESULTED IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VS PLACEBO; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for XTANDI(R) (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 66,850 shares to 115,805 shares, valued at $6.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 7,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 18.48 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 65,606 shares to 260,296 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 23,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.45 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.