Bell State Bank & Trust Upped Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Holding By $590,454; Arqule (ARQL) Sellers Increased By 21.73% Their Shorts

Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) had an increase of 21.73% in short interest. ARQL’s SI was 11.57 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 21.73% from 9.51M shares previously. With 3.30M avg volume, 4 days are for Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s short sellers to cover ARQL’s short positions. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 878,323 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 06/03/2018 ARQULE INC ARQL.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1.50 FROM $1.40; 17/04/2018 – ArQule is Entitled to Receive Staggered Single-Digit to Double-Digit Royalties on Net Sales Upon Commercialization; 17/04/2018 – Basilea licenses late-stage oncology drug candidate derazantinib from ArQule; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Is Eligible for Up to $326M in Regulatory and Comml Milestones; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 24c; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.18 TO $0.24; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $336M INCLUDING UPFRONT; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss $6.53M

Bell State Bank & Trust increased Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) stake by 33.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bell State Bank & Trust acquired 65,606 shares as Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY)’s stock declined 4.60%. The Bell State Bank & Trust holds 260,296 shares with $2.60 million value, up from 194,690 last quarter. Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc now has $13.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 9.16 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Annaly -1.1% after Q2 EPS misses – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Annaly Capital Management 6.95% PFD SER F declares $0.434375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Annaly Capital Management: $10 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Don’t expect Annaly dip to last – Morwa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 45% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. Fallon Katherine Beirne bought $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Friday, June 7. Hamilton Thomas Edward bought $852,294 worth of stock or 90,000 shares. KEYES KEVIN bought 300,000 shares worth $2.89M. On Tuesday, May 14 Green Anthony C bought $478,000 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 50,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Annaly Capital has $11 highest and $9.5000 lowest target. $10.38’s average target is 15.98% above currents $8.95 stock price. Annaly Capital had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate is tivantinib , a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death.

Among 4 analysts covering ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ArQule has $9 highest and $6.75 lowest target. $7.69’s average target is -14.17% below currents $8.96 stock price. ArQule had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. Roth Capital maintained ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) rating on Thursday, March 7. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $8 target. FBR Capital maintained ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) rating on Friday, March 8. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $6.75 target.