Belden Inc. (BDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) and Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI). The two are both Industrial Electrical Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Belden Inc. 56 0.83 N/A 3.62 15.82 Ultralife Corporation 9 1.55 N/A 1.43 5.84

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Belden Inc. and Ultralife Corporation. Ultralife Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Belden Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Belden Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Ultralife Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Belden Inc. and Ultralife Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Belden Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 4% Ultralife Corporation 0.00% 24.5% 21%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.48 beta means Belden Inc.’s volatility is 148.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ultralife Corporation’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Belden Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Ultralife Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Ultralife Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Belden Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Belden Inc. and Ultralife Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Belden Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Ultralife Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Belden Inc. has a consensus target price of $70, and a 30.14% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Belden Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.4% of Ultralife Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Belden Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, Ultralife Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Belden Inc. -6.06% -2.87% 2.49% 5.05% 4.99% 36.99% Ultralife Corporation 0.6% -23.51% -13.81% 6.09% -10.59% 23.85%

For the past year Belden Inc. was more bullish than Ultralife Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Belden Inc. beats Ultralife Corporation.

Belden Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. Its Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, network and playout systems, plant connectivity products, and cable and connectivity products for television broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV industries. The companyÂ’s Enterprise Connectivity Solutions segment provides copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures; and power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations. Its Industrial Connectivity Solutions segment offers infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems, including industrial and input/output (I/O) connectors, industrial cables, IP and networking cables, I/O modules, distribution boxes, ruggedized controls and sensors, customer specific wiring solutions, and load-moment indicator systems, as well as controllers and sensors for use in industrial automation applications. The companyÂ’s Industrial IT Solutions segment provides security devices, Ethernet switches and related equipment, routers and gateways, network management software, and wireless systems for use in factory automation, power generation and distribution, process automation, and infrastructure projects. Its Network Security Solutions segment offers software and services to detect, prevent, and respond against cyberattacks and data breaches in the utilities and energy, finance, insurance, technology, communications, retail, and healthcare markets, as well as to the government. Belden Inc. sells its products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Belden CDT Inc. and changed its name to Belden Inc. in May 2007. Belden Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power and communications systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment provides lithium 9-volt batteries, cylindrical batteries, thin lithium manganese dioxide batteries, lithium ion cells and rechargeable batteries, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment offers communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliquÃ© systems, and SATCOM systems. The segmentÂ’s military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife Batteries, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, and ENTELLION brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and Internet retailers. Ultralife Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.