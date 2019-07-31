Belden Inc. (BDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With CUI Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI)

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) and CUI Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Industrial Electrical Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Belden Inc. 56 0.87 N/A 3.62 15.82 CUI Global Inc. 1 0.22 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Belden Inc. and CUI Global Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Belden Inc. and CUI Global Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Belden Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 4% CUI Global Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -22%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.48 shows that Belden Inc. is 148.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CUI Global Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Belden Inc. are 2 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor CUI Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Belden Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CUI Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Belden Inc. and CUI Global Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Belden Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 CUI Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Belden Inc. has a 24.38% upside potential and a consensus target price of $70.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Belden Inc. and CUI Global Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 51.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Belden Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, CUI Global Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Belden Inc. -6.06% -2.87% 2.49% 5.05% 4.99% 36.99% CUI Global Inc. -1.59% 6.9% -9.49% -27.06% -53.9% 0.81%

For the past year Belden Inc. was more bullish than CUI Global Inc.

Summary

Belden Inc. beats CUI Global Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Belden Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. Its Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, network and playout systems, plant connectivity products, and cable and connectivity products for television broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV industries. The companyÂ’s Enterprise Connectivity Solutions segment provides copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures; and power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations. Its Industrial Connectivity Solutions segment offers infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems, including industrial and input/output (I/O) connectors, industrial cables, IP and networking cables, I/O modules, distribution boxes, ruggedized controls and sensors, customer specific wiring solutions, and load-moment indicator systems, as well as controllers and sensors for use in industrial automation applications. The companyÂ’s Industrial IT Solutions segment provides security devices, Ethernet switches and related equipment, routers and gateways, network management software, and wireless systems for use in factory automation, power generation and distribution, process automation, and infrastructure projects. Its Network Security Solutions segment offers software and services to detect, prevent, and respond against cyberattacks and data breaches in the utilities and energy, finance, insurance, technology, communications, retail, and healthcare markets, as well as to the government. Belden Inc. sells its products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Belden CDT Inc. and changed its name to Belden Inc. in May 2007. Belden Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power and Electro-Mechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors; and power solutions, such as Novum and ICE Block that addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technology, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.