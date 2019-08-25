Belden Inc. (BDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) and Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) have been rivals in the Industrial Electrical Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Belden Inc. 55 0.79 N/A 3.62 12.57 Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 37 0.88 N/A 1.73 22.93

In table 1 we can see Belden Inc. and Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Belden Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Belden Inc. is presently more affordable than Allied Motion Technologies Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Belden Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 4% Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 0.00% 16% 6.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.41 beta indicates that Belden Inc. is 141.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Belden Inc. are 2 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Belden Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Belden Inc. and Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Belden Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$57 is Belden Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 29.57%. Competitively the average target price of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. is $66, which is potential 111.20% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than Belden Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Belden Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.1% of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Belden Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.4% of Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Belden Inc. -19.45% -22.95% -21.98% -13.36% -28.76% 8.83% Allied Motion Technologies Inc. -0.73% 3.74% 7.37% -4.53% -12.57% -11.3%

For the past year Belden Inc. has 8.83% stronger performance while Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has -11.3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Allied Motion Technologies Inc. beats Belden Inc.

Belden Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. Its Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, network and playout systems, plant connectivity products, and cable and connectivity products for television broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV industries. The companyÂ’s Enterprise Connectivity Solutions segment provides copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures; and power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations. Its Industrial Connectivity Solutions segment offers infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems, including industrial and input/output (I/O) connectors, industrial cables, IP and networking cables, I/O modules, distribution boxes, ruggedized controls and sensors, customer specific wiring solutions, and load-moment indicator systems, as well as controllers and sensors for use in industrial automation applications. The companyÂ’s Industrial IT Solutions segment provides security devices, Ethernet switches and related equipment, routers and gateways, network management software, and wireless systems for use in factory automation, power generation and distribution, process automation, and infrastructure projects. Its Network Security Solutions segment offers software and services to detect, prevent, and respond against cyberattacks and data breaches in the utilities and energy, finance, insurance, technology, communications, retail, and healthcare markets, as well as to the government. Belden Inc. sells its products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Belden CDT Inc. and changed its name to Belden Inc. in May 2007. Belden Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.