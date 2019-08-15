Belden Cdt (BDC) Market Value Declined While Comerica Bank Has Cut Holding by $919,648; Mccormick & Co. (MKC) Valuation Rose While Parnassus Investments Raised by $1.66 Million Its Holding

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Belden Cdt Inc (BDC) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 15,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.98% . The institutional investor held 84,676 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, down from 100,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Belden Cdt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $41.92. About 491,896 shares traded or 25.27% up from the average. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has declined 28.76% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 02/05/2018 – BELDEN BOOST FY REV. VIEW ON SAM PURCHASE; 13/03/2018 – Belden Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Tender Offers for Any and All of the Outstanding Senior Subordinated Notes Listed Below:; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Belden’s Prpsed Euro Notes ‘BB-‘ Rating; 09/05/2018 – Belden Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16-17; 02/05/2018 – Belden 1Q Rev $605.6M; 06/03/2018 – BELDEN INC BDC.N – INTENDS TO OFFER EUR 350 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 23/03/2018 – Belden Inc. Announces Redemption of Shareholder Rights Agreement; 11/04/2018 – Belden Hosts a Convergence in the Digital Building Roadshow; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN 1Q ADJ REV $607.4M, EST. $584.6M; 24/05/2018 – Belden Declares Quarterly Dividends

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Mccormick & Co. (MKC) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 11,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 515,253 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.61 million, up from 504,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Mccormick & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $169. About 851,188 shares traded or 1.51% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – COMPANY HAS PLANS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $100 MLN OF COST SAVINGS IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q EPS $3.18; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold BDC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 7.63% less from 46.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Graham & Inv Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 123,307 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company holds 53,844 shares. Connecticut-based Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 4.5% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Systematic Fincl Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 21,375 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability holds 137,288 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Swiss Bancorporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The accumulated 89,600 shares. Oberweis Asset holds 5,300 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 152,100 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Citadel Limited Liability owns 177,370 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 366,321 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.17% or 325,808 shares.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 6,002 shares to 14,656 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 7,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $36,368 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 189,891 shares. Ellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.26% or 9,400 shares. Williams Jones And Associate invested in 623,960 shares or 2.08% of the stock. Orrstown Financial Serv owns 1,109 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). National Asset owns 3,215 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.05% or 1.09M shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Management Ny invested in 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.02% or 16,754 shares. Avalon Advsrs Lc, Texas-based fund reported 100,007 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 10,371 shares stake. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Cim Invest Mangement Inc reported 0.19% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Shoker Counsel Incorporated has 1,381 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 91,675 shares to 5.51M shares, valued at $553.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) by 142,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.93M shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy Pfd 6.00 Percent Due 01/15/2021.