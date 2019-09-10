Belden (BDC) to pay $0.05 on Oct 7, 2019; Weiss Asset Management LP Raised Its Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stake

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) stake by 606.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Asset Management Lp acquired 107,669 shares as Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN)’s stock 0.00%. The Weiss Asset Management Lp holds 125,415 shares with $2.01M value, up from 17,746 last quarter. Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt now has $1.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 332,915 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) is expected to pay $0.05 on Oct 7, 2019. (NYSE:BDC) shareholders before Sep 18, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Belden Inc’s current price of $49.06 translates into 0.10% yield. Belden Inc’s dividend has Sep 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 407,350 shares traded or 3.00% up from the average. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has declined 28.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 02/05/2018 – BELDEN BOOST FY REV. VIEW ON SAM PURCHASE; 06/03/2018 – BELDEN INC BDC.N – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM NOTES OFFERING ALONG WITH CASH ON HAND TO FUND ITS CONCURRENT CASH TENDER OFFERS; 02/05/2018 – Belden 1Q Rev $605.6M; 24/05/2018 – Belden Declares Quarterly Dividends; 30/03/2018 – Belden Showcases Behind-the-Scenes Connectivity that Brings Technology to Life at NAB 2018; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Belden’s Prpsed Euro Notes ‘BB-‘ Rating; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2Q Rev $647M-$667M; 09/05/2018 – Belden Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16-17; 06/03/2018 – BELDEN INC – PRICING OF ITS PRIVATE OFFERING OF EUR 350 MLN OF 3.875% SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 13/03/2018 – Belden Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Tender Offers for Any and All of the Outstanding Senior Subordinated Notes Listed Below:

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased Rlj Lodging Tr stake by 706,788 shares to 65,467 valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Advantage Municipal (NYSEMKT:VKI) stake by 30,450 shares and now owns 22,830 shares. Eaton Vance Risk Mngd Div Eq (ETJ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Mgmt has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 0.05% or 18,665 shares. Hl Fincl Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Kings Point Capital has invested 0.18% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Bard Associate has 24,850 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Covington Cap owns 2,500 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cibc Mkts invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Mengis Management Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 48,100 shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Ltd has invested 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Carroll Assocs holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 18,227 shares. Commerce Bankshares reported 36,394 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity. Baker James C bought $305,234 worth of stock or 20,000 shares. Shares for $80,515 were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $69,500 was bought by Richey Albert L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold Belden Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 7.63% less from 46.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 126,131 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 6,254 shares. 13,599 are held by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust holds 718 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 74,671 shares. Dupont Mngmt owns 4,323 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership invested in 45,216 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc reported 177,370 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,200 shares. 1.61 million are owned by Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Llc. Century Companies reported 0.03% stake. Advisory Serv Network Limited Liability accumulated 36 shares. 49,561 are held by Jpmorgan Chase & Co. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn has invested 0.01% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company Nj stated it has 151,926 shares.

Belden Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.10 billion. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions divisions. It has a 12.12 P/E ratio. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

