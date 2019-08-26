Belden (BDC) to pay $0.05 on Oct 7, 2019; 1 Analysts Covering Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) is expected to pay $0.05 on Oct 7, 2019. (NYSE:BDC) shareholders before Sep 18, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Belden Inc’s current price of $43.99 translates into 0.11% yield. Belden Inc’s dividend has Sep 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 460,631 shares traded or 14.78% up from the average. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has declined 28.76% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 29/05/2018 – Belden to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events; 29/05/2018 – Belden at Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference Jun 13; 06/03/2018 – BELDEN INC BDC.N – INTENDS TO OFFER EUR 350 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 23/03/2018 – Belden Inc. Announces Redemption of Shareholder Rights Agreement; 13/03/2018 – Belden Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Tender Offers for Any and All of the Outstanding Senior Subordinated Notes Listed Below:; 02/05/2018 – Belden Offers Treatment And Jobs to Those Wrestling with Opioid And Other Substance Abuse; 06/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: BELDEN EU350M 10NC5 SENIOR SUBORD 3.875% +/-0.125%; 06/03/2018 – Belden Announces Cash Tender Offers for Any and All of the Outstanding Senior Subordinated Notes Listed Below:; 06/03/2018 – BELDEN INC – PRICING OF ITS PRIVATE OFFERING OF EUR 350 MLN OF 3.875% SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.41 TO $1.51, EST. $1.47

Among 4 analysts covering Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Toll Brothers has $40 highest and $32 lowest target. $36.50’s average target is 4.46% above currents $34.94 stock price. Toll Brothers had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. The stock has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. See Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

13/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $37.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $37 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Raymond James

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell New Target: $32 Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold Belden Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 7.63% less from 46.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 112,100 shares for 2.95% of their portfolio. Northern Tru reported 976,298 shares stake. Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 31,250 shares. 26,807 are held by Aperio Group Limited Liability. The Florida-based Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 16,015 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 3.76M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) for 7,858 shares. Systematic Limited Partnership reported 0.04% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) or 14,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Ameritas Partners invested in 0.04% or 14,924 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 51,288 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hgk Asset Mngmt Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,946 shares. Tower Cap Llc (Trc) holds 3,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Belden Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.00 billion. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions divisions. It has a 10.87 P/E ratio. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $36,368 activity. 800 shares valued at $36,368 were bought by Kulmaczewski Leo on Thursday, August 1.

More notable recent Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman Sachs BDC: Compelling 9.1% Yield; Reasonably Priced – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Belden (BDC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Belden Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Belden (NYSE:BDC) Shareholders Are Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs BDC: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold Toll Brothers, Inc. shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Lc owns 11,760 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 308,747 are held by Parametric Assoc Lc. First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 5,795 shares. Corsair Capital Management L P has 0.17% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 15,132 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited stated it has 252,423 shares. 17,671 were accumulated by Globeflex Capital L P. 2,000 were reported by Toronto Dominion Retail Bank. Shell Asset stated it has 0.01% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Cipher Cap Lp, a New York-based fund reported 155,556 shares. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 0.54% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Aviance Cap Partners Lc invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Panagora Asset Incorporated reported 10,091 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Piedmont Invest Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Bluecrest Management Limited reported 17,792 shares stake.

The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 2.37 million shares traded or 42.31% up from the average. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Profit Falls on Higher Charges, Smaller Margin; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $6.64 BLN TO $7.31 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Rev $1.6B; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 16/05/2018 – Toll Brothers CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers: Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Revenue Up 17% and Homebuilding Deliveries Up 15; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The company has market cap of $5.03 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It has a 7.41 P/E ratio. It also manufactures and sells homes in urban infill markets under the Toll Brothers City Living name.