Belden (BDC) Stake Held by Southernsun Asset Management Llc; Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Has Upped by $10.97 Million as Market Value Declined

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 60.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 1.22M shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 3.24M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.88M, up from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 8.49 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 26/03/2018 – TEVA – LAUNCH OF GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA DELAYED-RELEASE TABLETS, 1.2 G, IN U.S; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209824 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 25/04/2018 – Katherine Doherty: Generic-drug companies, including Teva Pharmaceuticals, to face first charges in U.S. probe, sources say…; 03/05/2018 – TEVA – REGARDING FREMANEZUMAB, CO SEES FDA PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION TO TAKE PLACE IN COMING MONTHS & TO RECEIVE FDA APPROVAL & LAUNCH BEFORE 2018 END; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LAUNCHES GENERIC VERSION OF RESTASIS IN CANADA; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeti; 14/05/2018 – Cinqair (reslizumab; Teva) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – TEVA DECIDES NOT TO SELL SLE ISRAEL DISTRIBUTION COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – Highmark Inc. Signs Outcomes-Based Agreement with AstraZeneca for Symbicort

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Belden Inc (BDC) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 31,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.98% . The institutional investor held 431,450 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.70M, up from 400,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Belden Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $53.34. About 162,547 shares traded. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has declined 28.76% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 06/03/2018 – BELDEN INC BDC.N – INTENDS TO OFFER EUR 350 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 02/05/2018 – Belden Raises Full-Yr Rev Guidance to Reflect the SAM Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Belden Offers Treatment And Jobs to Those Wrestling with Opioid And Other Substance Abuse; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2Q Rev $647M-$667M; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.16, EST. $1.11; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN BOOST FY REV. VIEW ON SAM PURCHASE; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2018 EPS $2.44-EPS $2.69; 06/03/2018 – Belden Announces Cash Tender Offers for Any and All of the Outstanding Senior Subordinated Notes Listed Below:; 29/05/2018 – Belden to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Belden’s Prpsed Euro Notes ‘BB-‘ Rating

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Tr Sbi Healthcare (XLV) by 325,000 shares to 253,000 shares, valued at $23.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golden Entmt Inc Com by 970,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.81M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brink’s Co. (NYSE:BCO) by 209,458 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $82.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp. (NYSE:AGCO) by 91,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 792,201 shares, and cut its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $36,368 activity.