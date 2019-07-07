Belden (BDC) Share Price Rose While Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Increased Holding by $10.38 Million; Court Place Advisors Boosted Position in Markel (MKL) by $318,400 as Market Value Rose

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 736 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $8.22 during the last trading session, reaching $1116.4. About 15,944 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Belden Inc (BDC) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 195,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.71M, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Belden Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 219,386 shares traded. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has risen 4.99% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 30/03/2018 – Belden Showcases Behind-the-Scenes Connectivity that Brings Technology to Life at NAB 2018; 06/03/2018 – BELDEN INC BDC.N – INTENDS TO OFFER EUR 350 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2018 EPS $2.44-EPS $2.69; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Belden’s Prpsed Euro Notes ‘BB-‘ Rating; 06/03/2018 – Belden Announces Cash Tender Offers for Any and All of the Outstanding Senior Subordinated Notes Listed Below:; 06/03/2018 – Belden Announces Pricing of €350 Million Private Offering of 3.875% Senior Subordinated Notes; 06/03/2018 Belden Announces €350 Million Private Offering of Senior Subordinated Notes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Belden Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDC); 16/05/2018 – Belden at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 02/05/2018 – Belden Offers Treatment And Jobs to Those Wrestling with Opioid And Other Substance Abuse

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold BDC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 7.63% less from 46.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 14,000 shares. Mackenzie Fincl, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 55,221 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% or 89,600 shares in its portfolio. Us Retail Bank De owns 2,820 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,019 shares. 50,922 were accumulated by Eagle Boston Inv Mgmt. Parametric Port Llc holds 0.01% or 137,288 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc has 136,870 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Co owns 25,200 shares. Virtu Finance Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) for 3,793 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Element Capital Ltd Liability invested in 4,347 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co stated it has 5,869 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 26,060 shares to 514,125 shares, valued at $25.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 129,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 738,041 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $122,140 activity. The insider Lewis Lemuel E bought 100 shares worth $103,500. The insider Connell K Bruce bought 200 shares worth $193,756.