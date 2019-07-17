Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

We are contrasting Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bel Fuse Inc. 22 0.34 N/A 1.90 10.94 Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 25 1.80 N/A 0.53 46.35

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bel Fuse Inc. and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Bel Fuse Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Bel Fuse Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Bel Fuse Inc. and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bel Fuse Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 0.00% 4.1% 3.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bel Fuse Inc. and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.72% and 17.2%. Bel Fuse Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.08%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.6% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bel Fuse Inc. -6.64% -19.94% -12.97% -19.16% 5.32% 12.92% Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 0% -0.04% 2.32% -11.61% -3.43% -0.68%

For the past year Bel Fuse Inc. has 12.92% stronger performance while Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has -0.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. beats Bel Fuse Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries worldwide. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components. The company also provides power solutions and protection products comprising front-end power supplies; board-mount power products; industrial power products; module products; and circuit protection products. In addition, it offers expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and RJ connectors. The company sells its products under the Bel, TRP Connector, MagJack, Signal, Bel Power Solutions, Power-One, Melcher, Stratos, Fibreco, Cinch, Johnson, Trompeter, Midwest Microwave, Semflex, and Stewart Connector brands through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, or authorized distributors. Bel Fuse Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications. It also provides various services, which include design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment. The company serves industrial manufacturers and defense companies, the government of the United States, foreign governments, and foreign electronic equipment companies through its direct sales organization and outside sales representatives. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. was founded in 1928 and is based in Saratoga Springs, New York.