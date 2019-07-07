Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Both Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) and Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Electronics industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bel Fuse Inc. 22 0.36 N/A 1.90 10.94 Encore Wire Corporation 55 0.93 N/A 3.83 14.03

In table 1 we can see Bel Fuse Inc. and Encore Wire Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Encore Wire Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Bel Fuse Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Bel Fuse Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Encore Wire Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) and Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bel Fuse Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Encore Wire Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 10.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bel Fuse Inc. and Encore Wire Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 76.72% and 87.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.08% of Bel Fuse Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Encore Wire Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bel Fuse Inc. -6.64% -19.94% -12.97% -19.16% 5.32% 12.92% Encore Wire Corporation -5.12% -11.15% -1.32% 7.19% 14.57% 7.19%

For the past year Bel Fuse Inc. has stronger performance than Encore Wire Corporation

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Encore Wire Corporation beats Bel Fuse Inc.

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries worldwide. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components. The company also provides power solutions and protection products comprising front-end power supplies; board-mount power products; industrial power products; module products; and circuit protection products. In addition, it offers expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and RJ connectors. The company sells its products under the Bel, TRP Connector, MagJack, Signal, Bel Power Solutions, Power-One, Melcher, Stratos, Fibreco, Cinch, Johnson, Trompeter, Midwest Microwave, Semflex, and Stewart Connector brands through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, or authorized distributors. Bel Fuse Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.