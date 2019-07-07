Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) is a company in the Diversified Electronics industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.72% of Bel Fuse Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.71% of all Diversified Electronics’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Bel Fuse Inc. has 3.08% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 9.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Bel Fuse Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bel Fuse Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 50.99% 13.50% 8.43%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Bel Fuse Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bel Fuse Inc. N/A 22 10.94 Industry Average 164.55M 322.72M 20.31

Bel Fuse Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Bel Fuse Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Bel Fuse Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bel Fuse Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.60 2.20 2.71

The potential upside of the competitors is 106.04%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bel Fuse Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bel Fuse Inc. -6.64% -19.94% -12.97% -19.16% 5.32% 12.92% Industry Average 11.86% 10.64% 16.29% 26.26% 20.44% 36.62%

For the past year Bel Fuse Inc. has weaker performance than Bel Fuse Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Bel Fuse Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Bel Fuse Inc.’s peers beat Bel Fuse Inc.

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries worldwide. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components. The company also provides power solutions and protection products comprising front-end power supplies; board-mount power products; industrial power products; module products; and circuit protection products. In addition, it offers expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and RJ connectors. The company sells its products under the Bel, TRP Connector, MagJack, Signal, Bel Power Solutions, Power-One, Melcher, Stratos, Fibreco, Cinch, Johnson, Trompeter, Midwest Microwave, Semflex, and Stewart Connector brands through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, or authorized distributors. Bel Fuse Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.