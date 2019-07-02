Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) and Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). The two are both Scientific & Technical Instruments companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bel Fuse Inc. 19 0.36 N/A 1.69 10.63 Keysight Technologies Inc. 79 4.12 N/A 0.84 101.09

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bel Fuse Inc. and Keysight Technologies Inc. Keysight Technologies Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Bel Fuse Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Bel Fuse Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bel Fuse Inc. 0.00% -2.4% -0.9% Keysight Technologies Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 3.1%

Volatility and Risk

Bel Fuse Inc.’s current beta is 1.75 and it happens to be 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Keysight Technologies Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bel Fuse Inc. are 2.7 and 1.6. Competitively, Keysight Technologies Inc. has 1.8 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bel Fuse Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Keysight Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Bel Fuse Inc. and Keysight Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bel Fuse Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Keysight Technologies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Keysight Technologies Inc. is $94.25, which is potential 3.74% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.6% of Bel Fuse Inc. shares and 90.6% of Keysight Technologies Inc. shares. About 16.59% of Bel Fuse Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Keysight Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bel Fuse Inc. -12.67% -15.7% 37.43% -19.15% -19.62% 30.84% Keysight Technologies Inc. -2.7% -7.95% 6.98% 42.61% 58.04% 35.97%

For the past year Bel Fuse Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Keysight Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Keysight Technologies Inc. beats Bel Fuse Inc.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries in the United States and internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions. The companyÂ’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design tools; design verification solutions; and general purpose test and measurement products, such as digital multi-meters, function generators, waveform synthesizers, counters, data acquisition products, audio analyzers, LCR Meters, thermal imaging solutions, low-cost USB modular units, precision source measurement units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, test executive software platforms, and a range of power supplies. This segment also offers comprehensive manufacturing systems, such as printed-circuit-board-assembly testers and IC parametric testers; and material analysis products that include atomic-force and scanning-electron microscopy products. Its Services Solutions Group segment provides repair, calibration, and consulting services; and remarkets used Keysight equipment, as well as asset tracking, servicing, and utilization requirements throughout the product life cycle. The company also offers start-up assistance, instrument productivity, and application services, as well as customization and optimization services. It sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, manufacturerÂ’s representatives, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.