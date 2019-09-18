Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bel Fuse Inc. has 51.2% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 66.41% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Bel Fuse Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.48% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Bel Fuse Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bel Fuse Inc. 0.00% 13.40% 5.20% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Bel Fuse Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bel Fuse Inc. N/A 16 9.11 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

Bel Fuse Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Bel Fuse Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bel Fuse Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.13 1.40 2.65

The potential upside of the peers is 85.38%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bel Fuse Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bel Fuse Inc. 0.72% -12.63% -27.69% -24.17% -7.1% 12.22% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

For the past year Bel Fuse Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Bel Fuse Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Bel Fuse Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.50 and has 2.53 Quick Ratio. Bel Fuse Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bel Fuse Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.86 shows that Bel Fuse Inc. is 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Bel Fuse Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.17 which is 16.89% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Bel Fuse Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Bel Fuse Inc.’s rivals beat Bel Fuse Inc.