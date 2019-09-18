Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Bel Fuse Inc. has 51.2% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 66.41% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Bel Fuse Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.48% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Bel Fuse Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bel Fuse Inc.
|0.00%
|13.40%
|5.20%
|Industry Average
|6.76%
|12.58%
|7.38%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing Bel Fuse Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bel Fuse Inc.
|N/A
|16
|9.11
|Industry Average
|73.71M
|1.09B
|45.70
Bel Fuse Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Bel Fuse Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bel Fuse Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.13
|1.40
|2.65
The potential upside of the peers is 85.38%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bel Fuse Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bel Fuse Inc.
|0.72%
|-12.63%
|-27.69%
|-24.17%
|-7.1%
|12.22%
|Industry Average
|4.18%
|7.41%
|12.35%
|17.59%
|23.82%
|28.85%
For the past year Bel Fuse Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Liquidity
Bel Fuse Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Bel Fuse Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.50 and has 2.53 Quick Ratio. Bel Fuse Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bel Fuse Inc.
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 1.86 shows that Bel Fuse Inc. is 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Bel Fuse Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.17 which is 16.89% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Bel Fuse Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 7 of the 6 factors Bel Fuse Inc.’s rivals beat Bel Fuse Inc.
