Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Scientific & Technical Instruments company, Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bel Fuse Inc. has 51.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.41% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.1% of Bel Fuse Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.48% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Bel Fuse Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bel Fuse Inc. 0.00% 13.40% 5.20% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Bel Fuse Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bel Fuse Inc. N/A 18 9.11 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

Bel Fuse Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Bel Fuse Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bel Fuse Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.11 2.00 2.54

The rivals have a potential upside of 53.70%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bel Fuse Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bel Fuse Inc. 0.72% -12.63% -27.69% -24.17% -7.1% 12.22% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

For the past year Bel Fuse Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bel Fuse Inc. are 3.1 and 1.7. Competitively, Bel Fuse Inc.’s rivals have 3.50 and 2.53 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bel Fuse Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bel Fuse Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Bel Fuse Inc. has a beta of 1.86 and its 86.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bel Fuse Inc.’s rivals are 16.89% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

Bel Fuse Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bel Fuse Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.