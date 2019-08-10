Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) and Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) and Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bel Fuse Inc. 18 0.26 N/A 1.69 9.11 Electro-Sensors Inc. 3 1.53 N/A 0.05 72.34

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Electro-Sensors Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Bel Fuse Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Bel Fuse Inc. is currently more affordable than Electro-Sensors Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bel Fuse Inc. and Electro-Sensors Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bel Fuse Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 5.2% Electro-Sensors Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.86 beta indicates that Bel Fuse Inc. is 86.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Electro-Sensors Inc. has a 0.36 beta which is 64.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.1 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bel Fuse Inc. Its rival Electro-Sensors Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.4 and 15.8 respectively. Electro-Sensors Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bel Fuse Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bel Fuse Inc. and Electro-Sensors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.2% and 5.4% respectively. Bel Fuse Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 81.42% are Electro-Sensors Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bel Fuse Inc. 0.72% -12.63% -27.69% -24.17% -7.1% 12.22% Electro-Sensors Inc. 1.8% 0% -1.67% -6.34% -17.6% 0%

Summary

Bel Fuse Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Electro-Sensors Inc.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It offers various monitoring systems, which measure actual machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors into alarm signals, computer inputs, or digital displays. It also provides production monitoring devices, such as tilt switches, vibration monitors, and slide gate position monitors; hazard monitoring systems; temperature sensors; digital control products for motors that require a complete closed loop proportional integral derivative control; and closed loop controllers to coordinate production speed in process motors and reduce waste. In addition, the company develops and produces HazardPRO nodes; and develops software updates to its standard products, new calibration software for its slide gate monitors, and released new versions of the HazardPRO gateway and I/O boards. The company serves grain/feed/milling, bulk material, manufacturing, food product, ethanol, and power generation industries, as well as other processing areas. It sells its products through internal sales team, manufacturer's representatives, and distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, China, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. Electro-Sensors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.