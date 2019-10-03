Bel Fuse (BELFA) to pay $0.06 on Nov 1, 2019; Shorts at Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN) Lowered By 19.96%

Bel Fuse Inc (NASDAQ:BELFA) is expected to pay $0.06 on Nov 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:BELFA) shareholders before Oct 11, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Bel Fuse Inc’s current price of $12.65 translates into 0.47% yield. Bel Fuse Inc’s dividend has Oct 15, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 6.30% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $12.65. About 43 shares traded. Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) has declined 7.10% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.10% the S&P500.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) had a decrease of 19.96% in short interest. DFFN’s SI was 74,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 19.96% from 92,700 shares previously. With 346,100 avg volume, 0 days are for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s short sellers to cover DFFN’s short positions. The SI to Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 2.34%. The stock decreased 4.74% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.81. About 23,506 shares traded. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) has declined 57.49% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.49% the S&P500. Some Historical DFFN News: 03/04/2018 – DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $8.9 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/04/2018 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Reports 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Update; 10/05/2018 – DIFFUSION PHARMA – BELIEVE CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS TO ENABLE CO TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE REQUIREMENTS THROUGH JUNE 2019

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $159.74 million. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components. It has a 7.95 P/E ratio. The firm also provides power solutions and protection products comprising front-end power supplies; board-mount power products; industrial power products; module products; and circuit protection products.

