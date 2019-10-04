Bel Fuse (BELFA) to pay $0.06 on Nov 1, 2019; First Manhattan Company Raised Its Cme Group (CME) Holding

Bel Fuse Inc (NASDAQ:BELFA) is expected to pay $0.06 on Nov 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:BELFA) shareholders before Oct 11, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Bel Fuse Inc’s current price of $12.31 translates into 0.49% yield. Bel Fuse Inc’s dividend has Oct 15, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 5 shares traded. Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) has declined 7.10% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.10% the S&P500.

First Manhattan Company increased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 707.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Manhattan Company acquired 116,595 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)'s stock rose 10.91%. The First Manhattan Company holds 133,078 shares with $25.83 million value, up from 16,483 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $75.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $209.43. About 1.04 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500.

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $156.53 million. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components. It has a 7.74 P/E ratio. The firm also provides power solutions and protection products comprising front-end power supplies; board-mount power products; industrial power products; module products; and circuit protection products.

First Manhattan Company decreased Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 8,410 shares to 44,205 valued at $5.07M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) stake by 3,750 shares and now owns 179,397 shares. Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakwood Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca stated it has 2.48% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Transamerica has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 50 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Co, Missouri-based fund reported 3,607 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co holds 210,967 shares. Dupont Mgmt accumulated 9,125 shares. Da Davidson And Com reported 24,488 shares. Vgi Ptnrs invested in 1.13 million shares. Guinness Asset Management Ltd stated it has 126,890 shares or 4% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd reported 45,013 shares. Fincl Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Fincl Bank Of Mellon owns 3.48M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.19% or 8,166 shares. Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). New England Research & owns 1,230 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.15% or 194,263 shares.

