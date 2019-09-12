Bel Fuse (BELFA) to pay $0.06 on Nov 1, 2019; FIERA CAP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (FRRPF) Shorts Decreased By 71.65%

FIERA CAP CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had a decrease of 71.65% in short interest. FRRPF’s SI was 11,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 71.65% from 39,500 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 22 days are for FIERA CAP CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:FRRPF)’s short sellers to cover FRRPF’s short positions. It closed at $7.52 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bel Fuse Inc (NASDAQ:BELFA) is expected to pay $0.06 on Nov 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:BELFA) shareholders before Oct 11, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Bel Fuse Inc’s current price of $14.17 translates into 0.42% yield. Bel Fuse Inc’s dividend has Oct 15, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 15.96% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 2,035 shares traded or 18.31% up from the average. Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) has declined 7.10% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.10% the S&P500.

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $204.98 million. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components. It has a 8.91 P/E ratio. The firm also provides power solutions and protection products comprising front-end power supplies; board-mount power products; industrial power products; module products; and circuit protection products.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $742.69 million. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It currently has negative earnings. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.