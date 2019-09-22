Bel Fuse (BELFA) to pay $0.06 on Nov 1, 2019; EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ORDINARY SHARES (EUTLF) Shorts Increased By 3.65%

Bel Fuse Inc (NASDAQ:BELFA) is expected to pay $0.06 on Nov 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:BELFA) shareholders before Oct 11, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Bel Fuse Inc’s current price of $14.70 translates into 0.41% yield. Bel Fuse Inc’s dividend has Oct 15, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 8.01% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 3,142 shares traded or 62.55% up from the average. Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) has declined 7.10% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.10% the S&P500.

EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) had an increase of 3.65% in short interest. EUTLF’s SI was 2.13 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.65% from 2.06 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 21334 days are for EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)’s short sellers to cover EUTLF’s short positions. It closed at $18.65 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bel Fuse Inc. Class A Common Stock (BELFA) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Thousands protest British PM Johnson’s move to suspend parliament – Nasdaq” published on August 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Britain looks to restore ship-building industry with new frigates – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bel Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:BELFA – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bel Provides Fourth Quarter 2018 Update Nasdaq:BELFA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $189.16 million. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components. It has a 9.24 P/E ratio. The firm also provides power solutions and protection products comprising front-end power supplies; board-mount power products; industrial power products; module products; and circuit protection products.

Eutelsat Communications S.A., a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems in France, Italy, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, the Middle-East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.39 billion. The firm offers broadcast and media services, such as broadcasting services, including video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services consisting of full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks. It has a 12.83 P/E ratio. It also provides broadband services, such as consumer and SOHO, and enterprise broadband services; corporate and carrier networks; mobility services for maritime and air access; and direct interconnection services for government.