Bel Fuse (BELFA) to pay $0.06 on Nov 1, 2019; Cerecor (CERC) Shorts Up By 63.61%

Bel Fuse Inc (NASDAQ:BELFA) is expected to pay $0.06 on Nov 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:BELFA) shareholders before Oct 11, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Bel Fuse Inc’s current price of $12.22 translates into 0.49% yield. Bel Fuse Inc’s dividend has Oct 15, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 10.99% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.22. About 828 shares traded. Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) has declined 7.10% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.10% the S&P500.

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) had an increase of 63.61% in short interest. CERC’s SI was 478,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 63.61% from 292,700 shares previously. With 159,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC)’s short sellers to cover CERC’s short positions. The stock increased 5.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.41. About 130,690 shares traded. Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) has declined 8.41% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CERC News: 02/04/2018 – Cerecor Had $43.1M in Total Assets at Dec. 31; 11/05/2018 – CERECOR INC CERC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16 MLN TO $18 MLN; 11/05/2018 – CERECOR – PROJECTS 2018 ADJ EBITDA TO BE ABOUT BREAK-EVEN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cerecor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERC); 02/04/2018 – Cerecor 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 02/04/2018 – CERECOR INC CERC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE MORE THAN $15 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Cerecor Appoints Simon Pedder to its Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – CERECOR – GREENLEAF MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF SUCAMPO PHARMACEUTICALS; 28/03/2018 Cerecor Appoints Peter Greenleaf as Chief Executive Officer; 28/03/2018 – CERECOR NAMES PETER GREENLEAF AS CEO

Among 2 analysts covering Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cerecor has $11 highest and $10 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 207.92% above currents $3.41 stock price. Cerecor had 3 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. The company has market cap of $172.57 million. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder , as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. It currently has negative earnings. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy.

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $139.99 million. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components. It has a 7.68 P/E ratio. The firm also provides power solutions and protection products comprising front-end power supplies; board-mount power products; industrial power products; module products; and circuit protection products.