Bel Fuse (BELFA) to pay $0.06 on Nov 1, 2019; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lifted By $162.58 Million Its Parker Hannifin (PH) Position

Bel Fuse Inc (NASDAQ:BELFA) is expected to pay $0.06 on Nov 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:BELFA) shareholders before Oct 11, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Bel Fuse Inc’s current price of $13.50 translates into 0.44% yield. Bel Fuse Inc’s dividend has Oct 15, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 64 shares traded. Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) has declined 7.10% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.10% the S&P500.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) stake by 99.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd acquired 1.26M shares as Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)’s stock declined 2.73%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 2.53M shares with $326.64 million value, up from 1.27 million last quarter. Parker Hannifin Corp now has $22.58B valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $175.73. About 794,403 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q EPS $2.70; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Alamos Gold In stake by 285,320 shares to 9.57 million valued at $57.76 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 33,756 shares and now owns 4.32 million shares. Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $475,174 activity. The insider Harty Linda S bought 3,000 shares worth $475,174.

Among 6 analysts covering Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Parker Hannifin has $19000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $174.67’s average target is -0.60% below currents $175.73 stock price. Parker Hannifin had 15 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 2. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Tuesday, July 16. Morgan Stanley maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) rating on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17500 target. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

More notable recent Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; CarMax Tops Q2 Expectations – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cowen Outsourced Trading Wins Hedgeweek USA Award 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bel Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:BELFA – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bel Provides Fourth Quarter 2018 Update Nasdaq:BELFA – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bel Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:BELFA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $178.72 million. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components. It has a 8.49 P/E ratio. The firm also provides power solutions and protection products comprising front-end power supplies; board-mount power products; industrial power products; module products; and circuit protection products.