Bel Fuse (BELFA) to pay $0.06 on Aug 1, 2019; Ikonics (IKNX)’s Sentiment Is 1

Bel Fuse Inc (NASDAQ:BELFA) is expected to pay $0.06 on Aug 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:BELFA) shareholders before Jul 12, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Bel Fuse Inc’s current price of $15.01 translates into 0.40% yield. Bel Fuse Inc’s dividend has Jul 15, 2019 as record date. May 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 89 shares traded. Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) has declined 19.62% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.05% the S&P500.

Ikonics Corp (IKNX) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 2 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 2 sold and trimmed stock positions in Ikonics Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 26,964 shares, down from 27,362 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ikonics Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 0.

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $202.52 million. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components. It has a 7.9 P/E ratio. The firm also provides power solutions and protection products comprising front-end power supplies; board-mount power products; industrial power products; module products; and circuit protection products.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.56 million. It operates through five divisions: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers.

The stock increased 1.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.34. About 6,673 shares traded or 393.20% up from the average. IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) has declined 7.27% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.70% the S&P500.