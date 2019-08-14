BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Both BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BeiGene Ltd.
|130
|19.29
|N/A
|-12.75
|0.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|38
|0.00
|N/A
|-9.88
|0.00
Table 1 highlights BeiGene Ltd. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0.00%
|-45.1%
|-34.7%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
BeiGene Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 7.5 and a Quick Ratio of 7.5. Competitively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.2 and has 11.2 Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeiGene Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BeiGene Ltd. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$205.5 is BeiGene Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 47.09%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
BeiGene Ltd. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.7% and 37.9%. Insiders held 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BeiGene Ltd.
|6.47%
|8.11%
|8.84%
|8.56%
|-22.42%
|-2.08%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.38%
|-7.07%
|19%
|0%
|0%
|37.85%
For the past year BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats BeiGene Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.
BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
