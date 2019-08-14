BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Both BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 130 19.29 N/A -12.75 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 38 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights BeiGene Ltd. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

BeiGene Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 7.5 and a Quick Ratio of 7.5. Competitively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.2 and has 11.2 Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BeiGene Ltd. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$205.5 is BeiGene Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 47.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BeiGene Ltd. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.7% and 37.9%. Insiders held 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats BeiGene Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.