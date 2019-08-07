BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 130 31.75 N/A -12.75 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BeiGene Ltd. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9%

Volatility & Risk

BeiGene Ltd. has a beta of 1.04 and its 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.39 beta which makes it 139.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BeiGene Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. BeiGene Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BeiGene Ltd. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.7% and 65.7%. 0.1% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.89% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors BeiGene Ltd. beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.