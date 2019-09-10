BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 20.78 N/A -12.75 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see BeiGene Ltd. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BeiGene Ltd. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Volatility and Risk

BeiGene Ltd. has a beta of 1.04 and its 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s 186.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.5. The Current Ratio of rival Sophiris Bio Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. BeiGene Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown BeiGene Ltd. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

BeiGene Ltd. has a 62.79% upside potential and an average price target of $205.5. On the other hand, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 527.27% and its consensus price target is $4.83. The results provided earlier shows that Sophiris Bio Inc. appears more favorable than BeiGene Ltd., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has -2.08% weaker performance while Sophiris Bio Inc. has 19.28% stronger performance.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.