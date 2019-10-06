BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Both BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 134 -0.42 37.52M -12.75 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.35 115.55M -0.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BeiGene Ltd. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 28,008,360.70% -45.1% -34.7% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 1,096,299,810.25% -24.7% -15.3%

Risk and Volatility

BeiGene Ltd. is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.04. Competitively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 192.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.5. The Current Ratio of rival Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. BeiGene Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown BeiGene Ltd. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$205.5 is BeiGene Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 68.10%. On the other hand, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 28.96% and its consensus target price is $11. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that BeiGene Ltd. seems more appealing than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend while Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats BeiGene Ltd.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.