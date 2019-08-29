BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

Both BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 19.92 N/A -12.75 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.23 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights BeiGene Ltd. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BeiGene Ltd. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Volatility & Risk

BeiGene Ltd.’s current beta is 1.04 and it happens to be 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.71 beta which is 171.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. is 7.5 while its Current Ratio is 7.5. Meanwhile, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 11.3. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered BeiGene Ltd. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of BeiGene Ltd. is $205.5, with potential upside of 41.91%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares and 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares. BeiGene Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has stronger performance than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.