BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 130 18.06 N/A -12.75 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 7 13.90 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BeiGene Ltd. and Pfenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BeiGene Ltd. and Pfenex Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.04 beta means BeiGene Ltd.’s volatility is 4.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Pfenex Inc.’s 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. Its competitor Pfenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. BeiGene Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BeiGene Ltd. and Pfenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BeiGene Ltd.’s upside potential is 52.14% at a $205.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BeiGene Ltd. and Pfenex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.7% and 83.6%. BeiGene Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend while Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BeiGene Ltd. beats Pfenex Inc.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.