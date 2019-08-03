BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Both BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 130 33.41 N/A -12.75 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 5 0.64 N/A -4.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see BeiGene Ltd. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of BeiGene Ltd. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

BeiGene Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. BeiGene Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has stronger performance than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.