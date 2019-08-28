BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 19.48 N/A -12.75 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.19 N/A -0.50 0.00

Demonstrates BeiGene Ltd. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BeiGene Ltd. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Volatility and Risk

BeiGene Ltd. is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.04 beta. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 4.49 beta which makes it 349.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. is 7.5 while its Current Ratio is 7.5. Meanwhile, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. BeiGene Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for BeiGene Ltd. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BeiGene Ltd.’s average target price is $205.5, while its potential upside is 45.12%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BeiGene Ltd. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 1.1% respectively. About 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has -2.08% weaker performance while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 73.42% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BeiGene Ltd. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.