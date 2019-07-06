BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Both BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BeiGene Ltd.
|131
|30.76
|N/A
|-11.97
|0.00
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|114
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.73
|0.00
Table 1 highlights BeiGene Ltd. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0.00%
|-45.1%
|-34.7%
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-8.7%
|-8.5%
Liquidity
BeiGene Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 7.5 and a Quick Ratio of 7.5. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 45.8 and has 45.8 Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeiGene Ltd.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 88.5% of BeiGene Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.6% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 3.2% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BeiGene Ltd.
|13.57%
|3.84%
|-1.46%
|10.06%
|-28.65%
|-4.86%
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2.49%
|-9.39%
|-9.7%
|-42.18%
|-17.77%
|-5.36%
For the past year BeiGene Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
