BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Both BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BeiGene Ltd.
|131
|30.46
|N/A
|-11.97
|0.00
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|6
|14.00
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BeiGene Ltd. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0.00%
|-45.1%
|-34.7%
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|376.4%
|-33.8%
Liquidity
BeiGene Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. On the competitive side is, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BeiGene Ltd. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
BeiGene Ltd. has an average target price of $200, and a 63.00% upside potential. On the other hand, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 168.87% and its consensus target price is $16.67. The results provided earlier shows that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than BeiGene Ltd., based on analyst belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 88.5% of BeiGene Ltd. shares and 0% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.5% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BeiGene Ltd.
|13.57%
|3.84%
|-1.46%
|10.06%
|-28.65%
|-4.86%
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.14%
|8.94%
|26.17%
|-28.93%
|-31.93%
|-2.71%
For the past year BeiGene Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors BeiGene Ltd.
BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
