BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 19.38 N/A -12.75 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 14.84 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 highlights BeiGene Ltd. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.04 shows that BeiGene Ltd. is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. Its competitor La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BeiGene Ltd. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00

BeiGene Ltd. has a 42.96% upside potential and a consensus price target of $205.5. Competitively La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a consensus price target of $25.33, with potential upside of 164.68%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is looking more favorable than BeiGene Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares and 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. Insiders held 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Comparatively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has 5.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BeiGene Ltd. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.