BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

We are contrasting BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 19.24 N/A -12.75 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 173.77 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BeiGene Ltd. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

BeiGene Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. On the competitive side is, Iterum Therapeutics plc which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BeiGene Ltd. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

BeiGene Ltd. has a 46.92% upside potential and a consensus price target of $205.5. Competitively the average price target of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, which is potential 166.04% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Iterum Therapeutics plc looks more robust than BeiGene Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BeiGene Ltd. and Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 75.3% respectively. About 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has -2.08% weaker performance while Iterum Therapeutics plc has 30.74% stronger performance.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.