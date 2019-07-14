BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Both BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 30.46 N/A -11.97 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.68 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights BeiGene Ltd. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. is 7.5 while its Current Ratio is 7.5. Meanwhile, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. BeiGene Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for BeiGene Ltd. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$200 is BeiGene Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 63.00%. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.4 consensus target price and a 81.82% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. seems more appealing than BeiGene Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.5% of BeiGene Ltd. shares and 52.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. About 0.5% of BeiGene Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 13.57% 3.84% -1.46% 10.06% -28.65% -4.86% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.