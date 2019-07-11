BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

We will be comparing the differences between BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 30.17 N/A -11.97 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see BeiGene Ltd. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BeiGene Ltd. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

BeiGene Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 7.5 and a Quick Ratio of 7.5. Competitively, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for BeiGene Ltd. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of BeiGene Ltd. is $200, with potential upside of 60.94%. Competitively Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $6, with potential upside of 823.08%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than BeiGene Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BeiGene Ltd. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.5% and 23.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has 77.03% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 13.57% 3.84% -1.46% 10.06% -28.65% -4.86% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -18.04% -26.29% -37.68% -35.5% -76.33% 53.57%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Aileron Therapeutics Inc. beats BeiGene Ltd.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.