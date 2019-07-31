BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Since BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 130 32.27 N/A -11.97 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights BeiGene Ltd. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BeiGene Ltd. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. are 7.5 and 7.5. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 4.8 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.5% of BeiGene Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.5% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.97% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 13.57% 3.84% -1.46% 10.06% -28.65% -4.86% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors BeiGene Ltd. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.