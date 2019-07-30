BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) Is At $135.74 Formed Wedge; Clough Capital Partners LP Decreased Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Stake

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) stake by 34.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 74,900 shares as Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS)’s stock rose 3.10%. The Clough Capital Partners LP holds 144,447 shares with $7.70M value, down from 219,347 last quarter. Wns Holdings Ltd now has $3.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 102,540 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 11.23% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.80% the S&P500.

BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) formed wedge down with $124.88 target or 8.00% below today’s $135.74 share price. BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) has $7.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 240,905 shares traded. BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) has declined 28.65% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.08% the S&P500. Some Historical BGNE News: 03/04/2018 – BEIGENE APPOINTS J. SAMUEL SU TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – BEIGENE-SAW NO DOSE-LIMITING TOXICITIES, FOUND PAMIPARIB TO BE GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED AMONG THE PRE-TREATED PATIENTS WITH OVARIAN, BREAST CANCERS; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Singapore Adds BeiGene, Exits Yum China: 13F; 16/04/2018 – BeiGene Initiates Global Phase 2 Trial of Anti-PD-1 Antibody Tislelizumab in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Mature T-and; 15/05/2018 – BEIGENE LTD BGNE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $207 FROM $200; 17/05/2018 – BeiGene Initiates Phase 3 Trial of Pamiparib as Maintenance Therapy in Chinese Patients with Ovarian Cancer; 03/04/2018 – BeiGene Appoints J. Samuel Su to Its Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 BEIGENE LTD BGNE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $93; 16/04/2018 – BeiGene Presents Clinical Data on Pamiparib in Chinese Patients with Ovarian Cancers or Triple-Negative Breast Cancer at the Am; 09/05/2018 – BeiGene 1Q Loss/Shr $2.03

Among 4 analysts covering WNS Limited (NYSE:WNS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WNS Limited had 4 analyst reports since February 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 18, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 2. Barrington maintained WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) rating on Friday, March 1. Barrington has “Buy” rating and $60 target.

Clough Capital Partners LP increased Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc stake by 43,700 shares to 541,900 valued at $10.06 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 6,190 shares and now owns 46,095 shares. Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) was raised too.