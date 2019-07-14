BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) Is At $122.70 Formed Wedge; Shorts at Blackbaud (BLKB) Lowered By 4.59%

BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) formed wedge down with $112.88 target or 8.00% below today’s $122.70 share price. BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) has $7.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.7. About 96,322 shares traded. BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) has declined 28.65% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.08% the S&P500. Some Historical BGNE News: 16/04/2018 – BEIGENE – IN PATIENTS WITH OVARIAN, BREAST CANCER, PRELIM RESULTS SUPPORT RECOMMENDED PAMIPARIB DOSING REGIMEN, DEMONSTRATED ANTITUMOR ACTIVITY; 01/05/2018 – BeiGene Appoints Senior Pharmaceutical Executive Dr. Xiaobin Wu as General Manager of China and President of BeiGene, Ltd; 16/04/2018 – BEIGENE LTD – LOOK FORWARD TO ADVANCING PAMIPARIB’S DEVELOPMENT IN CHINA AS WELL AS INITIATING A GLOBAL PHASE 3 TRIAL; 09/05/2018 – BeiGene 1Q Rev $32.5M; 16/04/2018 – BEIGENE LTD – PAMIPARIB WAS SHOWN TO BE GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 30/05/2018 – Celgene and Chinese Partner BeiGene Verge in Opposite Directions; 15/05/2018 – BEIGENE LTD BGNE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $207 FROM $200; 10/04/2018 – BeiGene Initiates Global Phase 2 Trial of Anti-PD-1 Antibody Tislelizumab in Patients with Previously Treated Hepatocellular Ca; 01/05/2018 – BeiGene Appoints Xiaobin Wu as General Manager of China and Pres of BeiGene, Ltd; 03/04/2018 – BeiGene Appoints J. Samuel Su to Its Bd of Directors

Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) had a decrease of 4.59% in short interest. BLKB’s SI was 3.86 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.59% from 4.04 million shares previously. With 595,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB)’s short sellers to cover BLKB’s short positions. The SI to Blackbaud Inc’s float is 8.28%. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $85.49. About 168,423 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 20.85% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 10/04/2018 – Blackbaud Institute’s New Report Reveals Untapped Value of New Donors; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q EPS 37c; 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M; 05/04/2018 – Blackbaud Announces the Next Generation of Cloud Grantmaking; 01/05/2018 – Blackbaud Acquires Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider Reeher; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Rev $870M-$890M; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Adj EPS 16c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Blackbaud, Inc. shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 31,005 shares. Charles Schwab Management has 0.02% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). The New York-based Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Assetmark accumulated 282 shares or 0% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 80 shares or 0% of the stock. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Old Natl Commercial Bank In stated it has 3,302 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 5,814 were reported by Menta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity has 0.01% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 2,718 shares stake. Legal & General Group Public Limited stated it has 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Dimensional Fund L P reported 649,798 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Atlanta Capital Management Com L L C holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 4.56 million shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $134,408 activity. Nelson Joyce sold $76,320 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. 750 shares valued at $58,088 were sold by CHOU TIMOTHY C K on Tuesday, February 12.

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, firms, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $4.21 billion. It operates in three divisions: General Markets Business Unit, Enterprise Customer Business Unit, and International Business Unit. It has a 157.73 P/E ratio. The firm offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM , which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; and everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution.

Analysts await BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-3.01 earnings per share, down 3.08% or $0.09 from last year’s $-2.92 per share. After $-2.81 actual earnings per share reported by BeiGene, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.12% negative EPS growth.