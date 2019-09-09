BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Comparing side by side

Since BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 19.21 N/A -12.75 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BeiGene Ltd. and Verona Pharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of BeiGene Ltd. and Verona Pharma plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for BeiGene Ltd. and Verona Pharma plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

BeiGene Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 62.13% and an $205.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc are owned by institutional investors. BeiGene Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Verona Pharma plc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BeiGene Ltd. beats Verona Pharma plc.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.