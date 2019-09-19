BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 17.97 N/A -12.75 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.78 N/A -0.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BeiGene Ltd. and Teligent Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Volatility and Risk

BeiGene Ltd. has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Teligent Inc.’s 1.61 beta is the reason why it is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.5 and 7.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. Its rival Teligent Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. BeiGene Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BeiGene Ltd. and Teligent Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$205.5 is BeiGene Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 56.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BeiGene Ltd. and Teligent Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.7% and 85.2%. About 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Teligent Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Teligent Inc.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats Teligent Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.