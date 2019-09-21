BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 130 18.12 N/A -12.75 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 152.99 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BeiGene Ltd. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BeiGene Ltd. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

Risk & Volatility

BeiGene Ltd. has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.37 beta is the reason why it is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. are 7.5 and 7.5. Competitively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BeiGene Ltd. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BeiGene Ltd.’s consensus price target is $205.5, while its potential upside is 51.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BeiGene Ltd. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 72.4% respectively. About 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend while Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.