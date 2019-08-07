BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Comparison side by side

Since BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 130 31.75 N/A -12.75 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 5.06 N/A -2.34 0.00

Demonstrates BeiGene Ltd. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BeiGene Ltd. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Volatility and Risk

BeiGene Ltd. is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.04. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2 which is 100.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. are 7.5 and 7.5. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BeiGene Ltd. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$210 is BeiGene Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 60.00%. Competitively Seres Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $14, with potential upside of 511.35%. Based on the data shown earlier, Seres Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than BeiGene Ltd., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.