BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Comparison side by side

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BeiGene Ltd.
|136
|-0.42
|37.49M
|-12.75
|0.00
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|12
|-0.59
|28.12M
|-1.89
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BeiGene Ltd. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BeiGene Ltd. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BeiGene Ltd.
|27,513,576.99%
|-45.1%
|-34.7%
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|231,440,329.22%
|-46.8%
|-35.1%
Volatility and Risk
BeiGene Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.04 beta. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.66 which is 166.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
7.5 and 7.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. Its rival Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BeiGene Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given BeiGene Ltd. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
BeiGene Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 67.81% and an $205.5 average target price. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37 average target price and a 217.60% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than BeiGene Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares and 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BeiGene Ltd.
|6.47%
|8.11%
|8.84%
|8.56%
|-22.42%
|-2.08%
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.32%
|-12.81%
|-33.11%
|-12.5%
|-38.11%
|-17.81%
For the past year BeiGene Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
BeiGene Ltd. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
