BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Comparison side by side

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 136 -0.42 37.49M -12.75 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 -0.59 28.12M -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BeiGene Ltd. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BeiGene Ltd. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 27,513,576.99% -45.1% -34.7% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 231,440,329.22% -46.8% -35.1%

Volatility and Risk

BeiGene Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.04 beta. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.66 which is 166.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

7.5 and 7.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. Its rival Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given BeiGene Ltd. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

BeiGene Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 67.81% and an $205.5 average target price. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37 average target price and a 217.60% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than BeiGene Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares and 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.